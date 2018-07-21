Misa challenges Zec Media Monitoring Committee

MEDIA Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) yesterday filed an urgent High Court Chamber application challenging the constitution of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Media Monitoring Committee

In terms of section 160K of the Electoral Act, the Zec has a mandate to monitor media coverage during the electoral period.

Misa Zimbabwe said it was of the view that Zec does not have the resources or the capacity to effectively monitor media during this year’s elections.

“This incapacity is because Zec is grossly underfunded and lacks the technical capacity to monitor media coverage,” said the media advocacy group.

“It is MISA Zimbabwe’s submission that it is in the interests of a healthy media environment for Zec to collaborate with other civil society organisations that do have the resources and technical capacity to successfully monitor media coverage during this electoral period.”