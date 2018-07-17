MDC Alliance members released without charge

THE three Mutare-based MDC Alliance members arrested last Friday after they allegedly trespassed into a police camp to observe the police postal voting process, have been released without charge following intervention of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Sam Chabuka who is eyeing a council seat in Mutasa South constituency was detained overnight together with Godwin Sithole and Walter Mutwayo.

Human rights lawyer Passmore Nyakureba said his clients failed to appear in court on Saturday after police failed to take them to court within the prescribed time frame.

“They were arrested at Mutare police main camp on Friday for visiting a canteen. According to them, they were told that they were arrested for trespassing,” he said.

“But they were told to leave the canteen, but were then arrested for contravening the Electoral Act.

“They were transferred to Mutare Central (Police Station) under the charge of trespassing into the police main camp. Their arrest was meant to conceal the police postal voting. They were taken to the court after the court had finished sitting.

“Prosecutor Fletcher Karombe told them the matter will proceed by way of summons.”