MDC Alliance candidate challenges Zec advert

MDC Alliance’s Bulawayo South parliamentary candidate, Muvirimi Francis Mangwendeza, has dismissed a recent Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) notice claiming that he was one of the 24 candidates who had withdrawn from the race.

BY TALENT GUMPO

Addressing journalists yesterday, Mangwendeza said he was still in the race and did not at any time indicate that he was withdrawing.

“Let me begin by categorically stating that I did not withdraw my candidature from Bulawayo South constituency.

“The advert has the effect of causing consternation and confusion among the electorate and I have been inundated with calls seeking clarification,” he said.

Mangwendeza said Zec’s error is evidence that the Commission was disorganised and was incapable of running free and fair elections.

“I visited the Bulawayo provincial elections officer this morning and he confirmed that he does not have any record of my withdrawal, in fact, he looked as surprised as I was and he took the liberty of showing to me and reading the list of those who withdrew from Bulawayo Province.

“I find it difficult to believe that Zec made this error, if it is indeed an error on the part of Zec, then it clearly shows the level of disorganisation within the Commission and clearly magnifies its inability to run these elections in a free, fair and transparent way,” he said.

Mangwendeza said he was consulting the party’s legal team for legal recourse while he awaits Zec’s response.

“We expect Zec to report this matter as a fraud to the relevant authorities and that whosoever caused in anyway this alleged withdrawal be arrested and prosecuted as it is provided in the law,” he said.

Mangwendeza demanded the immediate withdrawal of the advertisement and a public notice from the Commission clarifying his candidature.