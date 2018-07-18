Lifeline extended to artistes

LOCAL entertainment group Team Big Family is calling on all upcoming hip hop artistes to register ahead of an upcoming hip hop concert dubbed The Ultimate Hip Hop Concert which is scheduled for next month in Harare.

BY ANESU MUSHAWATU

The group, which is also set to host a new beauty pageant titled Miss Glamorous 2018 in September, has embarked on a number of projects, including clean-up campaigns and bankrolling local tours of hip hop artistes such as Tehn Diamond.

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style, the organisation’s founder and promoter, Chengetai Mashiringwani, popularly known as Boss Chenge, said their ultimate goal was to promote local talent.

“This concert is the all-time opportunity for artistes seeking to expose themselves live on large cinema stage. All artistes will sing to fight for their spotlight and be endorsed by our organisation,” he said.

“We want to give a chance to those who never had it. We have a lot of talent in Zimbabwe, but at times it is all about funds and without money, it is difficult for your talent to be heard and to be out there, so this is a platform for the music industry, especially hip hop.”

Mashiringwani said the concert was not a competition, but a chance to show how much talent is vested in the country and those who fail to make an impact during the concert would receive mentorship, equipment and marketing assistance.

“Those who will have won the hearts of the public at the end will walk away with a sponsorship package, covering (production of) their tracks and videos up to a

level that they will be able to take over,” he said.