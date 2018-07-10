Lake July in peace campaign

ORGANISERS of the Lake July Festival scheduled for July 27 to 29 at Lake Chivero said this year’s festivities were aimed at promoting peace and unity ahead of the harmonised elections on July 30.

BY ANESU MUSHAWATU

The fiesta will be running under the theme Unified Festivity, Lets Party Together.

The site manager Stanslous Mubaira told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that all key areas have so far been addressed.

“We are happy with the progress so far as we are celebrating the fiesta days before elections. We want to create a spirit of unity and peace as people head to polls,” he said.

“Election time has been characterised with a lot of disunity and violence in the past. Our main focus this year is for people to set aside differences and come together in unison to celebrate life and cultural diversity by the lakeside.”

Mubaira said they were working with various corporates and service providers at the three-day festival with the Zimbabwean flag colours as the fashion theme.

“We are encouraging colours of the Zimbabwean flag as the dress code although it is not a must. This event is for everyone as we are working with corporates that are promoting our theme, encompassing service providers throughout key industries and uniting all pillars of society,” he said.

“As a way of giving back to the community, on the last day of the event which is the family beach picnic, we will invite various orphanages as well as those that want to be part of the event but have faced economic challenges to be part of the festival.”

Various artistes are billed to perform including ExQ, Killer T, Gary B, Terry Africa, Mbeu and Mhodzi Tribe as well as several local and international DJs such as Bodyslam family, Templeman, Eve, Naida, Fafi and Breezy Flexx T.

Tickets are available at Chicken Slice, Talk City (Joina City), Total Service Station (Samora Machel and Avondale). Advance tickets are selling for $10 and $30 for the VIP.