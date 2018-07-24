Independent supporter assaulted over T-shirt

FOUR suspected MDC Alliance supporters appeared at the Mutare Magistrates’ Court at the weekend charged with assaulting an independent candidate supporter who was conducting door-to-door campaigns while wearing their party’s campaign T-shirt.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Taurai Moyo (29), Oncemore Mazari (18), Tatenda Matsure (24) and Zvikomborero Mero (23) were granted $50 bail each and remanded to August 3 by magistrate Perseverence Makhala.

Prosecutor Brighton Shamuyarira told the court that the alleged incident occurred in Dangamvura/Chikanga constituency on July 20 where the complainant Ezekiel Hlatshwayo was conducting door-to-door campaigns for Charles Hlatshwayo.

The accused persons allegedly indiscriminately assaulted Ezekiel, accusing him of wearing their party T-shirt while campaigning for an independent candidate.

The complainant later filed a police report, leading to the quartet’s arrest.