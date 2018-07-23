Herentals complete ZPC Kariba double

HERENTALS recovered from last week’s defeat to Highlanders to edge ZPC Kariba in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

BY GARISH PHIRI

Herentals ……..(0)1

ZPC Kariba……………0

It needed Blessing Maunganidze’s 54th minute header to make the difference, following a brilliantly struck setpiece by veteran forward Innocent Benza.

Herentals coach, Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva was satisfied with his team’s performance.

“It was a good game, particularly looking at where I am coming from. We lost to Highlanders, we corrected ourselves and today (yesterday), we managed to get a win.

“I am happy we collected six points against ZPC Kariba. Looking at their performance, they have been doing very well,” he said.

ZPC Kariba coach Godfrey Tamirepi was disappointed with his team’s performance as they were completely out-of-form, managing only one shot on target.

“A very disappointing match it was. We never came to the party. We were slow on and off the ball. There was too much relaxation on my guys. We were never there at all, from the start up to the end.

“We were failing to track our opponents on and off the ball. We gave too much room to Herentals and there were first to ball. We made desperate defensive measures and we ended up getting punished,” he said.

The students could have extended their lead as they launched wave after wave of attacks on their opponents’ goal.