Harrison wants Harare City to be clinical

HARARE City coach Mark Harrison has challenged his team to make the most of the chances they create in matches if they are to become a top team.

BY HENRY MHARA

The Sunshine Boys dominated play against Bulawayo City last weekend, but needed a late equaliser from substitute Kuda Musharu to rescue a point.

They have drawn nine matches this season, the most in the league so far, and have scored 19 goals in 19 matches, at an average of a goal per game.

They have drawn three of their last four matches, in two goalless results against Caps United and ZPC Kariba, before another last weekend’s other draw away in Bulawayo.

These are damning statistics that worry Harrison, who has watched his side play some of the best football this season, creating glut of chances, most of which they have however failed to put away.

Speaking ahead of the team’s clash against Chapungu at Rufaro Stadium tomorrow, Harrison has demanded his side to be more clinical.

“Against Caps, it was a reasonable performance, we should have won and down in Bulawayo last week, our performance in the first half was little inept, we weren’t firing enough. In the second half, we played very well. We should have won the game by four or five goals, but a 1-1 draw in the end,” Harrison said.

“It was unfortunate we didn’t take our chances and it has been like that most of the times this season, we are creating all the chances, but not taking them. We have been working on it this week, we need to look at that, we need to be a little bit mean in front of goal, a little bit hungrier and try to put our chances and win games.”

In a bid to find the needed goals, Harrison has added striker Ishmael Wadi from Bulawayo City who impressed last weekend, but couldn’t get a goal in his debut.

“It’s not just up-front, because everybody is getting the opportunities to score goals and we are not taking them. Be it the wide players, the fullbacks, the defenders or the midfielders, we are all responsible. Every game we seem to create at least five good chances, not half chances, but goal chances, but we are not putting them away.”

After picking just six points from a possible 15, Harrison wants his side to start picking up maximum points. But a Chapungu side, arriving on the back of straight two wins, will not offer that on a silver platter.

“This is another tough game, we going into the game trying to take three points if we can. We know its going to be tough, they are a mean side. We know they are always up for a fight. If we can match them in that department, I think our quality can take us through,” Harrison reckons.

The Englishman welcomes back into the squad Moses Muchenje who missed the trip to Bulawayo due to suspension.

He has also hinted to give more youngsters game time on the back of an impressive display by teenager Tellmore “Kante” Pio who made his debut against City last week.