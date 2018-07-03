Great Zim festival to promote local talent

ORGANISERS of the three-day Great Zimbabwe International Festival running between September 28 and 30 at Great Zimbabwe monuments in Masvingo, say the event is meant to promote local talent and beauty queens.

BY ANESU MUSHAWATU

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style the brains behind the festival, Eugene Majuru said the main thrust of the festival is to promote local talent.

“The main idea of the festival is to have an appreciation of the role that Great Zimbabwe monuments play in the Zimbabwean history. We want to focusthe ears and eyes of Zimbabwe and the world on Great Zimbabwe as domestic and international tourism,” she said.

“We are working with Zimbabwe Tourism Authority to make sure that all what Great Zimbabwe has to offer, locals should benefit. Zimbabwe is rich with talent and the artistes need more promotion so this festival aims to bring the best in them.”

Majuru said there are a number of programmes that will be associated with the festival which she said will now be an annual event.

“There is going to be everything for everyone at the festival, we already have 80 groups of traditional dancers who will be participating and some stalls for people to sell their goods and promote their services including arts and crafts,” she said.

“Will also hosts the Miss Great Zimbabwe pageant that will celebrate Zimbabwean women of all shapes and sizes and a beach party at Sekato bay at Lake Mutirikwi.

Meanwhile, several artistes across genres among them Andy Muridzo, Tererai Mugwadi, Trevor Dongo, Guspy Warrior, Dadza D, Mel B, Nina Grande, Jah Signal, Mai Titi, Willis Wataffi, House of Stone, Pauline Gunduza, Mannex, Celcious and Extra Large are billed to perform at the festival.