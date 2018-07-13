FC Platinum seek recovery

LOG leaders, FC Platinum, still licking their wounds after a dispiriting 1-2 defeat at the hands of ZPC Kariba at Mandava Stadium last week are looking to vent their frustration on Yadah FC as the two sides face off at the National Sport Stadium tomorrow.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

The defeat was the defending champions’ second this season, who despite that stumble still managed to maintain a six -point lead at the top after second-placed Ngezi Platinum were also downed by lowly Herentals.

Coach Norman Mapeza has not taken the defeat lightly and is looking to maintain his lead at the top in his bid to defend the title.

Addressing a news conference in Zvishavane, the former Warriors mentor admitted his charges were far from convincing the last time out and needed to react.

“This is the second game after the mid-season break and we are playing a team which is very high in confidence after their win against Bulawayo Chiefs, so we know the challenge we are going to face and we are ready to win that game. It’s a must-win for us.

“The second half of the season is never easy. We lost against ZPC Kariba at home, but I spoke to the boys and made sure they forget about what happened that day.

“We are focusing on this game against Yadah Stars. Somehow, we tend to be demoralised, but looking at our position on the log, we are still up there and that’s is our motivation so we just we need to keep working hard.

“We need to work on the way to defend set pieces because of the way we conceded goals against ZPC Kariba, but I am not really much worried about that. We need to rectify all those problems and hope for the positive results.”

Mapeza will likely to call on Thomas Chideu, his new acquisition, to provide with the much-needed goals.

“We need to improve in all areas, from the defence, midfield and our striker-force. Look at the game we won 4-0 against Shabanie Mine, we were left with a number of problems to solve. Each and every game has its positives and negatives and it is good for the future.”