Fastjet commences Harare-Bulawayo flight

INTERNATIONALLY-OWNED private airline, Fastjet will today make its inaugural Harare-Bulawayo flight as it seeks to increase its grip on the domestic market, with four scheduled flights per day.

BY STAFF REPORTER

“Fastjet, Africa’s affordable airline for everyone, announced today that it will commence daily flights between Harare and Bulawayo from 20 July 2018. Ticket sales are already open on fastjet.com, Fastjet shops and all travel agents, with a special launch fare starting at $59, taxes included,” the airline said in a letter dated July 11 addressed to its customers.

“Fastjet will be the first affordable airline to operate the Harare-Bulawayo route; the airline presently flies between Harare and Johannesburg four times daily, between Harare and Victoria Falls twice daily and up to three times a week between Victoria Falls and Johannesburg.”