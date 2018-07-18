ED sets up tribunal to probe Goba

Retired judge Justice November Tafuma Matshiya will chair a three-member tribunal to investigate suspended Prosecutor-General Ray Goba, who is being accused of misconduct and incompetence by the Judicial Services Commission (JSC).

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday swore in the commission which is expected to deliver its findings and recommendations to him within four months.

Matshiya, Takawira Nzombe (former police officer) and lawyer Wendy Chingeya took oath before Mnangagwa at State House.

Speaking after the swearing-in ceremony, Justice ministry secretary Virginia Mabhiza said members of the tribunal had vast experience and were expected to look into the issues raised by the JSC against Goba in an impartial manner.

Goba, who alleges there was a political force targeting him, said he respected the decision taken by Mnangagwa.

“I was appointed by the President and if he sees it fit that a tribunal be set up, then let it be. But honestly I feel let down. I am not a politician, I am a civil servant and all I want to do is discharge my duties,” Goba said.

The suspended PG stands accused of incompetence, failure to prosecute cases of corruption and exchanging words in an unprofessional manner with lawyers.