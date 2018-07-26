Dynamos meet over Mukamba

DYNAMOS top hierarchy were last night set to meet with the club’s coach Lloyd Mutasa to decide on their troublesome player Denver Mukamba, who returned to training on Tuesday.

BY SPORTS REPORTER

Mukamba had a six-month loan stint with DeMbare’s bitter rivals Caps United, which the Green Machine had to abort following more misdemeanours by the troublesome midfielder.

Has been out of the picture since he went AWOL at Caps United, who decided to deregister him after failing to tame the players’ errant behaviour where he just decides to be truant whenever he chooses to.

The same antics strained his relationship with Mutasa last year after the player stopped reporting for training during his team’s title run against Ngezi Platinum and eventual winners FC Platinum.

While Mutasa allowed Mukamba to train with the rest of the squad, sources told NewsDaySport that the coach was still not comfortable to have the player around his squad.

“Coach Lloyd (Mutasa) still doesn’t want Mukamba in the squad. He feels he is an unnecessary distraction. He asked for a meeting with his bosses so that they can solve this issue,” a source said.

Other issues that were also set to be discussed at the meeting include the club’s transfer business.

It is understood that the club are still pursuing former star Brett Amidu, currently with FC Platinum.

Another source said they were close to reaching an agreement with the Zvishavane-based club for his services. The source added that a deal will be signed very soon, with the club set to beat the Tuesday transfer deadline to register the player with the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

FC Platinum media liaison officer Chido Chizondo yesterday said his club was also expected to meet last night, and Amidu’s transfer back to Dynamos was one of the issues on their agenda.

The Harare giants were looking to bolster their squad after a poor start to the season where they are hovering just above the relegation zone with 22 points, a massive 24 behind log leaders FC Platinum.

They have already signed young striker Munashe Kaseke, who is yet to be registered with the PSL. Dynamos have also started a process to reengage Cameroonian striker Christian Ntouba, who left the club at the start of the season over payment wrangles.