DeMbare win the Brett

DYNAMOS have finally landed unsettled FC Platinum midfielder Brett Amidu on a loan deal with the player now expected in Harare soon.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

The Harare giants have been battling to tie down FC Platinum to the deal as they sought to strengthen their side after a poor start to the campaign.

There had been signals from Zvishavane suggesting that FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza was not willing to release the player as he still has plans with him.

It emerged yesterday that the platinum miners were insisting on a $4 000 payment for the loan deal to go through.

Amidu still had six months on his contract with FC Platinum and his arrival at Dynamos means they can start negotiating for a long-term deal with the midfielder.

FC Platinum spokesperson Chido Chizondo also confirmed the deal. “His loan deal to Dynamos has been finalised. He should be joining Dynamos any time from now,” she said.

The transfer window which opened on July 1 closes on Tuesday.

Dynamos are also understood to have signed another player from How Mine as coach Lloyd Mutasa seeks to strengthen his side.

Amidu has struggled to hold down a first team shirt at FC Platinum since he switched to the Zvishavane-based side and reportedly expressed his willingness to return to the club, a move which can guarantee him game time.

Amidu left the Harare giants at the start of the 2017 season to join the Zvishavane outfit and he has been one of DeMbare’s main targets as they look to build a strong side with the 2019 season in mind.

Dynamos’ bid to re-engage Cameroonian striker Christain Ntouba Epoupa after the two parties fell out over outstanding payments has collapsed with the player penning a two-year contract with Botswana top-flight outfit Orapa United yesterday. The club yesterday confirmed that the player will start training today.

Epoupa called it quits at the start of the season due to frustration as Dynamos reneged on their promise to pay him his dues.

The Cameroonian top-scored for the Glamour Boys last term with 12 goals in a season in which they were unfortunate to be beaten to the title by FC Platinum on the very last day of the league programme to finish second.

Dynamos have lost eight of the 20 games they have played and have so far dropped seven points from the three games in the second half of the season.

They have 22 points in the bag and are a massive 24 points behind log leaders FC Platinum.

Mutasa, however has challenged his lads to be the best team of the second half of the season.

The DeMbare hierarchy have sought to support Mutasa by adding quality to the side, which is enduring one of its worst campaigns as they sit closer to the bottom.