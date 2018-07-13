DeMbare bid to break Maglas jinx

FOR over a decade, Harare football giants Dynamos have strangely been rendered powerless every time they venture into Maglas Stadium.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

For 12 years, they have failed to find a way against the home side Shabanie Mine at this Zvishavane stadium. It has been hell − a torture chamber.

The last time Dynamos secured victory there was in April 2006 when they overcame their hosts 2-1.

In the reverse fixture in Harare this term, Dynamos then under the guidance of assistant coach Biggie Zuze thought they had all points in the bag after leading 3-0 only for the asbestos miners to battle from behind to force a 3-3 draw in one of the biggest comebacks in the local game.

Coach Lloyd Mutasa yesterday acknowledged that Shabanie Mine has presented a huge challenge for them over the years.

Mutasa, however, expressed confidence they would break the jinx.

“I think so far so good, we are doing fine; we ready for Shabanie. I thinking every time we went to Maglas we ended up having draws and I don’t remember when we last won at that turf. Everything has a beginning though. The good part is that we are choosing our team from a pool that is eager to turn the tide.

“Shabanie, like any other team, when they play Dynamos, they raise their game and being probably the oldest club in Zvishavane, they are bound to give such a fight. But, like I said, everything has a beginning and we should be able to break the jinx,” he said.

With Shabanie struggling financially and on the field, this might be the best time for Dynamos to visit.

The Chinda Boys, who are failing to pay their players their salaries, signing-on fees and allowances, were hammered 5-0 by Triangle last week.

Mutasa might be forced to make the trip to Maglas without goalkeeper Simbarashe Chinane who has been in goal for the Glamour Boys in recent matches.

The shot stopper is nursing a swollen ankle and will have to pass a late fitness test.

The Dynamos gaffer, however, remains confident of a positive result.

“As a coach, we have always imparted knowledge to these young stars, telling them that a game of football is not over until it’s over. One goal is not enough; you need to get two or three, so that you cushion yourself. I am sure we have working on that; we have seen some positives and we hope to score goals.

“It is unfortunate Chinane has a swollen knee; we will see how it goes tomorrow,” Mutasa said.

The Harare giants, however, have been boosted this week by the return of skipper Ocean Mushure to training. The left back has been absenting himself from training for over a month complaining over outstanding payments which he claims to be in excess of $24 000.

On 11th place with 21 points and 23 points off the pace, the Glamour Boys badly need a victory if they are to finish in a respectable position.