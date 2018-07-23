Campaign billboards a waste: Nkosana Moyo

Alliance for the People’s Agenda (APA) presidential candidate Nkosana Moyo has lampooned his rivals, accusing them of wasting large sums of money on campaign billboards instead of using the resources to improve the economy for the benefit of the electorate.

BY Stephen Chadenga

Addressing a business conference in Gweru on Saturday, Moyo, who has also scoffed at hosting lavish campaign rallies and dishing out T-shirts, challenged other presidential aspirants to set their priorities right.

“You mentioned that you are facing water problems here in Gweru, but look at the expensive huge billboards erected by some politicians in this city,” Moyo said.

“If those politicians had the people at heart, why don’t they just channel such money (for billboards) towards solving some of the problems you have been facing for years?”

His remarks were in response to issues raised by participants, who complained over erratic water supplies in most parts of the city’s residential areas.

The business conference was organised by Gweru Urban independent parliamentary candidate, Nkosikhona Ndlovu.

Moyo also blamed the electorate for voting for people who were “not fit to hold top positions”.

“There is need to vote for the best candidate and not necessarily because of their political party. Over the years, voting people into office along party lines has exacerbated the problems faced by the country,” he said.

Zanu PF presidential candidate Emmerson Mnangagwa and his arch-rival Nelson Chamisa of the MDC Alliance have erected huge campaign billboards in most cities and towns to lure the electorate.

Although analysts argue that elections are a costly business which need a big budget as politicians compete in marketing themselves, Moyo, however, chose to differ, saying money used for campaign materials could be rechannelled towards development.

Moyo also said nepotism had destroyed the country’s economy as key government jobs were not being given out on merit, but along tribal and ethnic lines.