Byo wraps up tourism queen search . . . as Fingers Academy celebrates 30th anniversary

BULAWAYO will tomorrow wrap up the provincial search of this year’s edition of the Miss Tourism Zimbabwe MTZ at Rainbow Hotel ahead of the grand finale set for September 8 in the city of Kings and Queens.

BY SINDISO DUBE

The pageant’s national finals will be held on the last day of the annual Sanganai/Hlanganani tourism expo.

MTZ national licence holder Sarah Mpofu-Sibanda has expressed satisfaction with the provincial search for the tourism queen.

“We are now left with the last round in the host city, Bulawayo to select its own representative then we start preparing for the grand finale set for September. Miss Tourism Zimbabwe will be the last event of Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo, we will expose the girls and the winning ambassadors to the world, because most of the people around the world would have converged in Bulawayo for the tourism expo,” she said.

“The guest of honour on Saturday (tomorrow) will be businessman and politician Farai Taruvinga, while entertainment will be provided by tribal house outfit Djembe Monks, Simunye Simunye, DJ Liz among others.”

The Miss Tourism Bulawayo search will coincide with Fingers Academy 30th anniversary celebrations.

“It is has been 30 years of Fingers Academy, the journey has been long, with trials and tribulations, but we are here. I thank everyone who has been part of the journey. I also dedicate this celebration to my late husband Peter Mpofu, whom I shared with the Fingers Academy vision,” she said.

“He (Peter Mpofu) was a model and a professional hairdresser when it was taboo for man to do hairdressing. I met him in the modeling fraternity and from then we shared the vision we now celebrate today.”

Mpofu-Sibanda said together with her late husband their idea was to address the black community on issues to do with beauty, hairdressing, modelling and style.

“Modelling was considered as something for people of loose morals and less educated, but it is actually a career and people can live off it,” she said.