Breakfast for children’s cause on cards

A VOLUNTARY organisation which contributes to the welfare of the vulnerable children and female prisoners, Our Children Our Future Trust (OCOFT), will on Friday, July 6, host a breakfast meeting aimed at finding lasting solutions to problems that are being faced by children.

BY STAFF REPORTER

OCOFT chairperson Williet Mabeza said stakeholders from different socio-economic backgrounds have been invited to the breakfast meeting.

“We have invited heads of corporates, representatives of child based organisations, non-governmental organisations and civic organisations so that we put our heads together to find lasting solutions to the plight of vulnerable children, especially those orphaned to HIV and children of female prisoners and their female parents to prepare for them for life after prison,” Mabeza said in a statement.

OCOFT’s primary objective is to provide basic social amenities such as food, shelter, medical support, education support and psycho-social support to its beneficiaries.

“An estimated two million children between the ages of five and 18 globally have a parent who is behind bars, while millions more have lost both their parents to the HIV pandemic and so we are looking to contribute to the welfare of this vulnerable group of children hence we have invited like-minded stakeholders for us to map a way forward,” the statement read.