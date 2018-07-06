Bandera, the new gospel voice from Nyamapanda

AS the popularity of gospel music continues to rise, Nyasha Bandera (pictured right) has emerged as the new voice in the genre, with the release of his debut six-track album Nguva Yashe.

BY Life & Style REPORTER

The album was produced by veteran producer Jabulani Ndhlovu at his Trutons Studios in Harare.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style yesterday, the Nyamapanda-based musician said he was driven by the desire to spread the word of God through music.

“My passion for music dates back to my childhood days as a member of Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa (Zaoga) praise and worship team. I managed to hone my skills through performing at different crusades,” he said.

“Releasing this album is a dream come true. I am happy that I have finally fulfilled my longtime desire, although it was delayed due to financial difficulties. I started singing when I was about 10 and my dream was to release an album as someone who wanted to minister through music.”

The 27-year-old singer, who is backed by Living Sacrifices, said he was open for collaborations and prepared to feature any gospel artistes to preach through music.

“I would be glad to work with high-profile musicians in the gospel genre to help me polish my musical career, as collaborating with fellow gospel artistes opens up new ideas and gives an insight into how others compose their music,” he said.

“I composed my songs in such a way that when one listens to them, they transform lives and help in winning souls for the kingdom of God.”

Bandera said he was now in the process of putting resources together for some videos scheduled for release before year-end, if resources permit.

The album carries songs Restoration of Legacy (Pin Code), Mwari Munesimba, Pharoah Let My People Go, Munamato Unesimba, Pakutanga Raiva Shoko and Nhumwe yaShe Kuraira.