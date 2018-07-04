4 May to sponsor schools soccer tourney

Leading elegance and classy designer clothing shop, 4 May is set to sponsor the Under-16 Conference for Heads of Independent Schools in Zimbabwe (CHISZ) soccer tournament to be held at St Johns High, Harare, this weekend.

BY GARISH PHIRI

Cobert Chimedza, who owns 4 May, said they offered to sponsor the tournament in a bid to facilitate the game’s development.

“We know sport is a major employer and we are lagging behind as a country. We can change this by giving the young generation an opportunity to participate and excel. Our involvement will continue to deepen beyond this tournament.

The aim of the tourney is to promote development of soccer in the country starting at junior level as well as impartation of life skills in order to build a well-rounded citizen,” he said.

The tournament will be running for the fourth year, but it will be the first time that 4 May is involved.

It is not the first time, however, the company will be involving itself in sport as it is one of the sponsors for the national cricket team.

The firm also dressed boxer Charles Manyuchi at one stage.

The participating teams in the weekend tournament include Peterhouse Boys School, St George’s College, Lomagundi College, Watershed College, Midlands Christian College, Westridge and the hosts.

The organisers have invited club coaches and academies to scout for talent at the festival.