ZPC Kariba electrocute Chiefs

VISITING ZPC Kariba continued with their upsurge in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League when they dismissed Bulawayo Chiefs at Luveve Stadium yesterday.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Bulawayo Chiefs . . . 0

ZPC Kariba . . . . . (1) 2

The power utility side put an end to Chiefs’ glory of two successive wins over big guns Ngezi Platinum Stars and Highlanders with two goals in each half from Moses Demera and Tawanda Nyamandwe to move to 22 points.

Demera powered in with a header past goalkeeper Kelvin Nyoni from a Munyaradzi Kunyarimwe cross two minutes before the break.

Two minutes into the second half Nyamandwe connected a blocked Demera effort to score ZPC Kariba’s second after sloppy defending by the hosts.

Chiefs started the game on the front foot with Lucky Ndlela hitting the upright in the 22nd.

Hove then did well to push out a grounder by Farau Matare in the 32nd minute.

The second half was a balanced affair with both sides mounting serious raids on their opponents but the goals proved elusive.

Bulawayo Chiefs finish the first half of the season with 18 points and coach Garthly Chipuka said they lost the game on strategy.

“We hoped they were going to defend and that is where we lost it. We were a bit unlucky after creating a number of chances but failing to score,” Chipuka said.

His counterpart Godfrey Tamirepi said they dominated the game and walked away victors.

“We started the game very well and we knew what we were going to face. We were in control again in the second half. They tried to come back but we fared well and came out tops,” Tamirepi said.

Teams

Bulawayo Chiefs: K Nyoni, S Nyahwa, M Mkolo (L Sithole 29′), P Moyo, A Tandi, T Muzuva, G Muleya, F Matare (A Musiyiwa 58′), L Ndlela, P Chikwende, C Makamba (M Majika 52′)

ZPC Kariba: T Hove, P Ghani, M Kunyarimwe, I Nekati, S Appiah, T Munyanduri, B Zuberi, C Muleya, T Chamboko (T Ranthokoane 81′), M Demera (S Makawa 75′), T Nyamandwe (D Chikupe 87′)