Zim actor lands role in British series

FILMMAKER and actor Melgin Tafirenyika has landed a role as a Congolese police officer in a British television series, The Widow, currently being shot in Cape Town by South Africa’s Film Africa Productions.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

The South Africa-based Tafirenyika told NewsDay Life & Style that this year had been fruitful for him after winning the Best Entertainer Award at the Zim Excellence Awards in Cape Town last month and selling a number of his films to DStv’s Zambezi Magic.

“This year seems to be a good year for me. Recently, I got the role of a Congolese police officer in a television series, which is currently under production stage here in Cape Town,” he said.

“It’s the same year that Zambezi Magic bought all our five new films including Chihombiru, The Lamp, 206 Bones, Shortlist and 30 February.”

The film director said he could not believe he had made it when South Africa’s leading feature film and television casting director informed him that he had clinched the new role.

“I was happy when my agency informed me of a casting by one of the biggest casting directors, Christa Schamberger. I was over the moon when I was later told my role. I couldn’t believe it even to this day,” he said.

In the series Tafirenyika shares dialogue with English actor Charles Dance.

Tafirenyika attributed his successes to his undying passion for film and encouraged fellow filmmakers to believe in their abilities.

“The most important thing is to have undying passion for film and believe in yourself that you can make it. Lastly, don’t forget to sharpen your horns, take time reading books about acting and interact with other people in the industry. That’s what made me reach this far and I managed to accomplish that it means every filmmaker out there can do it too,” he said.

He said his dream was to work in Hollywood.