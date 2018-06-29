‘You cannot kill God-anointed Mnangagwa’

VICE-PRESIDENT Constantino Chiwenga has warned those behind the alleged assassination attempt on President Emmerson Mnangagwa that they will not succeed as the Zanu PF leader was “anointed” by God.

BY Stephen Chadenga

Addressing Zanu PF supporters at Vugwi Primary School in Shurugwi on Wednesday, Chiwenga said the explosion which rocked White City Stadium in Bulawayo last Saturday, was the work of people who did not understand the sanctity of human life and a peaceful country.

“You cannot succeed with a plan to kill someone who was anointed by God,” Chiwenga declared.

“Such actions to cause harm to innocent human beings can only be carried out by shameless people. Even if they had killed me or the President (Mnangagwa), what would they achieve from such actions?”

Mnangagwa came into power in November last year after Chiwenga led a military intervention which toppled former President Robert Mugabe.

The blast which took place as Mnangagwa was leaving the podium after addressing a Zanu PF rally, left 47 people injured and two State security agents dead.

Chiwenga said the fatal explosion in Bulawayo would not deter the country from holding elections on July 30.

He said the new dispensation that ushered a new administration under Mnangagwa, could not be stopped by a mortal being and that perpetrators of the bombing would be arrested.

“What happened (in Bulawayo) would not stop elections. The elections would go ahead and the (bombing) culprits would be hunted until we get them. Justice is awaiting them. We wish those in hospitals a speed recovery.”

Chiwenga urged ruling party supporters to campaign in peace, saying violence had no place in Zimbabwe.

“We don’t want to hear about violence because violence is past,” Chiwenga said.

“People in this country are known as a peace-loving. They are known as educated and endowed with high intellectual capabilities to understand that violence would not achieve anything.”

Chiwenga said after winning next month’s elections, his party would build a united and a prosperous Zimbabwe through fighting corruption and engaging other countries to attract foreign investment.