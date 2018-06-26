Welshman Ncube appeals for unity among partners

MDC Alliance spokesperson Welshman Ncube yesterday pledged to continue supporting the coalition, despite concerns raised by his MDC party over alleged “big men” antics shown by Nelson Chamisa’s MDC-T in the allocation of parliamentary and council seats.

BY SILAS NKALA

Ncube made the remarks while addressing MDC Alliance supporters at a campaign rally at Madabe in Mangwe, Matabeleland South province at the weekend.

“It will be difficult to dislodge Zanu PF if we are divided and fight for positions,” he said.

“Unity within is very critical. All those people who lost during primary elections must support winning candidates. Bhora musango does not help. We must be united and win July 30 elections,” he said amid applause from the crowd.

Ncube also urged supporters to vigorously campaign in every ward and district and reach out to some disgruntled villagers, who might have left the Alliance.

“We are left with just under five weeks before the elections. My appeal to you is for this election victory to come, a new Zimbabwe we envision, go out and convince everyone to vote for MDC Alliance,” he said.

“Do not shout at those who left, but talk to them politely to come back to the Alliance. In this election, every vote counts. It does not matter where it is coming from, which Alliance partner.”

Speaking at the same rally, MDC-T Matabeleland South provincial chairman Solani Moyo buttressed Ncube’s call for unity.

Moyo said it would be a huge mistake to vote for Zanu PF in the constituency.

“The suffering that we are currently experiencing under Zanu PF rule is too much and most people in this constituency are in South Africa and Botswana trying to eke a living. But they all want to be home (Zimbabwe),” he said.

“To end this suffering, vote for MDC Alliance and deliver victory for presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa and Alliance parliamentary and council candidates.”

MDC Alliance has since escalated its campaigns throughout the country as the elections slated for July 30 draw closer.