Two SA-based companies woo local authorities

TWO South African-based companies, Sanitation Contractors and Envirosan Sanitation Solutions, are courting local authorities in Zimbabwe for partnerships in the implementation of an urban-rural sanitation project.

BY MTHANDAZO NYONI

The project is called Eaziflush Toilets, a system that uses two litres of water to flush.

Sanitation Contractors projects director, Edwin Mhlaba told Southern Eye on Thursday that the system could be easily adopted for use in

rural or urban settings, including areas with restricted water supply.

“The Eaziflush toilets have a myriad of advantages over pit latrines in that they are environmentally friendly, can easily be emptied and do not contaminate ground water,” he said.

“It saves water and cuts down on council’s water treatment bill. For instance, the conventional unit uses at least nine to 11 litres of water per flush, but this one uses only 2 litres,” he said.

The system is also suitable for peri-urban areas like Emganwini and Mbundane, among others.

“We are looking forward to working in partnership with local authorities in the country for the project roll-out as there are financial institutions that want to come on board,” he said.

Mhlaba said they have built three demo unit toilets in Cowdray Park with a view to having all units connected if the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) gives them the green light.

“We have completed the installation of three demo units, which have replaced the pit latrines with modern flushable toilets and offset leach pit, which will provide dignified sanitation to peri-urban areas and also provide employment opportunities for local people through training and building initiatives,” he said.

A number of peri-urban areas in Zimbabwe do not have proper flushing toilets, with some still using pit latrines.

As such, Mhlaba said they were targeting all rural and urban areas in the country.

He said they were engaging the BCC on the project’s implementation in areas such as Mbundane and Cowdray Park among others.