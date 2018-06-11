Shabanie, Rhinos share spoils

SHABANIE Mine put up a spirited performance in the last 10 minutes to force a share of the spoils against Black Rhinos in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Maglas Stadium yesterday.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Shabanie Mine . . . . . (0) 2

Black Rhinos . . . . . . . (2) 2

Coach Takesure Chiragwi resigned last week, leaving the team without a leader.

Yesterday the Chinda Boys were out of shape in the first half, but a late surge helped them salvage a point.

After the draw Shabanie’s points tally rose to 13 points with one game left to play before the mid-season break.

The Zvishavane-based side were visibly disjointed without anyone giving instructions from the touchline.

Newly-recruited assistant coach Rowan Nenzou was controlling affairs from the stands. It was a tough day for the passionate Shabanie Mine faithfuls as Black Rhinos took full advantage of Shabanie’s troubles in the first half.

Tafadzwa Jaravani put the soldiers ahead in the 11th minute, with a fabulous effort from a free kick outside the box. Shabanie goalkeeper Biggie Temera is to blame for the goal after failing to deal with a bounce.

The soldiers continued to run rings around Shabanie in the first stanza over the impoverished outfit.

Lot Chiunga extended their lead on the 37 minute mark. The striker dispossessed Shabanie defender Denzel Taderera in the box before he sent Temera the wrong way with a superbly taken low shot.

But the last 10 minutes of the game were nerve wrecking for Black Rhinos as Shabanie rose from the dead to score two goals in seven minutes.

Tatenda Makuwe scored Shabanie’s first on the 80-minute mark with a powerfully struck shot from inside the box following a neat interchange with David Temwanjira.

The Shabanie Mine leading goal scorer, Temwanjira, then grabbed the equaliser in the 87th minute. He made a fine run after he was picked by skipper Lloyd Manyande on the right wing to weave past two Black Rhinos men before calmly slotting the ball between Ashley Reyners’s legs.

Rhinos coach Herbert Maruwa was disappointed after his charges blew a two goal lead.

“We blew a two-goal lead and that is heart breaking. It’s disappointing that we failed to collect maximum points due to a lapse of concentration but it’s part of football,” he said.

Teams

Shabanie: B temera, L Manyande, A Maliselo, N Mpofu, D Taderera, J Nyabine, T Chigede, T ajana ( TMakuwe 38 mins), K Dlamini (R Kawondera 81mins), C Rusere (T Mupumha 70 mins), D Temwanjira.

Black Rhinos: A Reyners, M Mambare, F Banda, B Homora, S jimu, D Mudadi, W Kapinda, T Jaravani, V Mhandu (N Padzondora 75 mins), W taderera, L Chiunga.