Seed Co sow in Garanganga

ONE of Zimbabwe’s top tennis players Takanyi Garanganga yesterday received a shot in the arm ahead of his return to his United States base, after Seed Co donated $5 000 to him.

BY GARISH PHIRI

The company explained that the gesture was a token of appreciation for his efforts in flying the country’s flag high in the world of tennis.

Garanganga recently beat top seed and Davis Cup teammate Benjamin Lock in straight sets to win the all-Zimbabwean final in the third and final International Tennis Federation (ITF) Futures Series event last weekend at the Harare Sports Club.

Seed Co public relations and communications manager, Marjorie Mutemererwa said her organisation was pleased to be involved with Garanganga who is an inspiration to children.

“Takanyi Garanganga is a testament to the capacity and brilliance that can be found in Zimbabwean children. Given the opportunity and right exposure, our children have the capability to soar great things. We want to be part of this wonder child’s journey as a corporate. We know you did so well the last weekend and we are appreciative of those who have gone before us as Seed co (Old Mutual). We are excited to be partnering with you” she said.

The 27-year-old was overwhelmed by the kind gesture and he revealed that this was the first time a company had directly injected funds towards his career.

“I would like to thank the Seed Co family for inviting me here; it’s such an honour to be here. What I would really want to say is, Seed Co is the first company to put some funding for my career, it is a really important issue and I would really want to thank that. With my tennis career, it a difficult sport doing it on your own financially, since it is a one man sport I would like to thank you (Seed Co) for coming on board,” Takanyi said.