Sakubva market construction begins

THE Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) has started construction of the state-of-the-art Sakubva Market to benefit hundreds of Mutare vendors.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

ZCDC chief executive officer Morris Mpofu recently disclosed that the government-owned diamond mining company offered to build the market centre as part of its corporate social responsibility programme.

“We are sponsoring the construction of Sakubva Market and you are going to see a big change in the next coming months. We are not only doing social responsibility in Marange, but we are spreading to Mutare, we have talked to Mutare City Council,” he said.

Aspiring Zanu PF Mutare Central MP, Nancy Saungweme, who has been fighting in the vendors’ corner, said vendors were important in the society.

“I have always said that and it’s on record that I fight for the vendors. Recently, I went to council to try and recover some wares that were taken by Mutare City Council police,” she said.

“Vendors are also people who deserve respect from authorities, so the construction of the market is very important and if we have a stable market, then this is also good for the society and for our economy.”

Vendors in Mutare have been always complaining of poor conditions, particularly during the rainy season.