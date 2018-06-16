Sables bear promises

SABLES captain Denford Mutamangira is confident that the team will put up a good show against Morocco in their 2019 Rugby World Cup finals qualifier at Harare Sports Club this afternoon.

BY GARISH PHIRI

Zimbabwe need a good start in the first of their Gold Cup matches where they only have two home matches this year.

They face a physically imposing Moroccan side who themselves fancy their chances against their hosts.

Morocco is ranked number 38 in the world but Zimbabwe’s struggles in the last two years have seen the plummet to number 44.

“We are prepared, we have come a long way, and we have been working very hard. We have managed to play a couple of friendly games which gave us an indication of where we are and I can confidently say that we are ready and we are prepared for the game”, he said.

Zimbabwe played preparatory matches in South Africa against strong opposition.

Mutamangira hailed the former Springboks coach, Peter de Villiers who leads Zimbabwe in their latest assault at qualifying at the global showcase.

“We have Peter de Villiers, he has brought in a new system. We have always mourned about lack of adequate preparation in the past and this year we started early. We have been working on our bit and we have managed to have game time and at the moment we are game fit. We have a professional structure, everyone knows what to do” he said.

The Sables have not had a chance to watch the Moroccans play but they are only thinking about executing their plans.

“I have never played Morocco myself, we have no idea how they play and we are not even worried how they play. What we have prepared for tomorrow (today), we are prepared for whatever they are going to throw at us” he said.

The Sables have failed to qualify for major tournaments in the past but are confident this time they can do it.

“It’s a discussion we had as players and we know we are capable of doing better than last year where we lacked adequate preparation and this we have said to ourselves that we had enough time to prepare what is left now is to go and do the job” he said.

Sables team

Sables starting XV: 1. Denford Mutamangira, 2. David Makanda, 3. Farai Mudariki, 4. Kudakwashe Nyakufaringwa, 5. Fortune Chipendu, 6. Takudzwa Mandiwanza, 7. Connor Pritchard, 8. Tapfuma Parirenyatwa, 9. Hilton Mudariki, 10. Lenience Tambwera, 11. Matthew McNab, 12.Brendon Mandivenga, 13. Kudzai Mashawi, 14. Takudzwa Kumadiro, 15. Shingi Katsvere

Replacements: 16. Mathew Mandioma, 17. Gabriel Sipapate, 18. Lawrence Cleminson, 19. Brian Nyaude, 20. Njabulo Ndlovu, 21. Peter du Toit, 22. Ngoni Chibuwe, 23. Dylan Baptista