Presidential election results out in 5 days: Zec

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has allayed public fears of delayed election results, saying next month’s presidential election outcome would be announced within five days.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Zec Manicaland provincial boss, Moffart Masabeya, made the remarks at an all stakeholders’ meeting, last week, after the electorate demanded guarantees that Zec would not delay election results for more than two months as was the case with the March 2008 presidential election outcome.

“We don’t want to dwell too much on history, if we are working backwards then we are not moving forward and results of the Presidential elections will be announced within five days. We are confident on what we have and the message should be clear,” he said.

Masabeya said Manicaland has 1 140 polling stations that will be used during the harmonised elections.

Results of the first round of the 2008 presidential elections were only released after two months with no outright winner between then Zanu PF leader Robert Mugabe and the now late MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

Mugabe controversially won the the re-run election after Tsvangirai pulled out of the race citing persecution of his supporters by suspected State security agents and Zanu PF militia.