‘Politicians should put people first’

LOCAL police officers, who recently completed their United Nations peace-keeping mission in the Darfur region, have called on politicians to avoid fuelling tribal and ethnic divisions.

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

Addressing journalists in Harare yesterday, the peacekeepers’ team leader, Taviringwa Chavedzerwa said during their nearly two-year stay in Darfur, they witnessed untold suffering and death owing to careless decisions made by politicians.

“During our tour of duty, we learnt that war decimates and impedes development. Political leaders should consider lives before their own interests. Tribal and ethnic divisions should not be allowed to grow,” he said.

Speaking at the same event, Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga commended the high-level of professionalism exhibited by his officers sent on international peace-keeping missions.

“The outgoing contingent, your colleagues that have gone before you have set the bar high, hence, the challenge is upon you. Go you therefore, raise the standards higher and our flag, much higher,” he said.

Matanga also told the returning officers that since they left Zimbabwe in 2016, the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s work ethic had changed drastically and required them to quickly adjust.

“President Emmerson Mnangagwa has, under the new dispensation, already ushered in a new work ethic. So it is no longer business as usual. I, therefore, implore you to quickly adjust and play your part towards ZRP’s contribution in making Zimbabwe great again,” he said. The returning team from Darfur served for 21 months instead of the traditional 12, following extension of their service.