Nobuntu to perform in US

BULAWAYO’s dazzling all-female ensemble Nobuntu is set to have their debut performance at the Philadelphia International Festival of Arts (PIFA) in the United States following an invitation from the organisers to grace the occasion.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

The group, which left the country on Monday is expected back from the US mid-June.

Nobuntu’s producer and managing director, Tswarelo Mothobe, said they had embarked on a short tour which they were invited by festival organisers, Kimmel Centre, so they could open for the French troupe, Transe Express.

“They invited Nobuntu to come in and open for Transe Express from June 1 to 10. It’s the group’s first time to be at the Kimmel centre and to be in Philadelphia,” he said.

Mothobe said Nobuntu group will showcase some tracks off their new album.

“This will be their third album and we realised when they write a song and record it and then perform it, sometime down the line, the song is more powerful and has matured when on stage than what we have on CD or radio,” he said.

He said the album will, however, be launched in Bulawayo before they embark on the tour.

Nobuntu arrived in Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon.

“We feel so honoured to get such opportunities, opening new doors has never been easy and we are always humbled when one is open for us. The crowd should expect fireworks as usual, we always give nothing but our best, so our set will be full of high energy and more fun,” said the group in a statement.

They said since most of their songs were in local languages, they usually explained the meanings to their audiences, while some just picked up the meanings because “music is more of a feeling”.