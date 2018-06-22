Mzoe7 embarks on national tour

BULAWAYO contemporary musician Mzobanzi “Mzoe 7” Mlauzi has embarked on an expedition dubbed Ulimenemene Tour with Mzoe7, starting with his city Bulawayo before going around Zimbabwe.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

The tour comes after the artiste launched his Gqom banger, Ulimenemene, in May.

Mzoe 7 said he will perform the track at Club09 on June 23 and will sample new dance moves, Menemene and Agili dances, before heading to Gwanda.

“Most people were complaining on social media that I shouldn’t neglect my music side since I have been involved and excelling much in television and also acting in films Jaiva Sbone and Turning Point. But this time I have delivered what I promised my fans and here I come with my Gqom and dance hit, Ulimenemene,” he said.

“The song encourages lovers to be faithful and not cheat on each other which is said be ‘amamenemene’ (crooks).”

Mzoe 7 said he feels humbled as the track has been received well in Bulawayo.

“The track has been appreciated by the people of Bulawayo and this past weekend I graced the Mzilikazi youth with a sterling performance of the song. So far the first club host his tour will be Club 09 on June 23,” he said.

He will be supported by upcoming artistes including Xploxion, Dweezy, Trp and Ultimate during the tour.

He said he was privileged to be working with Maita Media, Tizzie Production, Taddy Events and T Money who are pushing the tour.

Mzoe 7 said his creativity could not be boxed in a single genre and that he was looking forward to working with a lot of artistes including Madlela, Jeys Marabini, Killer T and Takura if God this year.

The Maita Media and Ster Kinekor brand ambassador appealed to the corporate world to throw its weight behind the arts sector.