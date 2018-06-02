Mutare bows down to pressure from residents to restore power

MUTARE City Council bowed down to pressure from demonstrating residents and was forced to reach an agreement with Zesa to restore power supplies over unpaid energy bills estimated at $2 million.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

During the past week, ZETDC went on a disconnection spree at council owned houses in the eastern border city.

The residents, who have gone for a week without power, accused the local authority of failing to pay energy bills for the properties, but council claimed it was owed over $1 million in lease fees by the same residents.

Mutare City public relations officer, Sprein Mutiwi confimed the development to NewsDay Weekender yesterday.

“Yes they are now switched on, We did a payment plan with (Zesa) but the payment is also demanding to the to beneficiaries, we want them to be committed,’’

Zanu PF Mutare Central aspiring MP Nancy Saungweme, who has been fighting for the residents since their electricity was switched off, was ecstatic.

Saungweme said she was fighting for the residents to own the properties.

“Its an issue I have been fighting since they were switched off, I met some Zesa officials over the matter and Mutare City Council town cleck, Joshua Maligwa,’’ she said.

“What I understand is that the matter was institutional, that is why I am fighting for Mutare City Council to give the residents house ownership, people should own properties,’’ she said.

“These residents should have meters at their homes if they own the house, this is the reason I have been visiting council offices.

“Many projects suffered after a week long without electricity because some of the people survive on baking as most of them are informal traders,” she said.

“There was a sharp surge in crimes as a result of the black-outs, which had become a major concern to the residents,” she added.