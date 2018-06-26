Mupasiri set for Shabanie return

Former Shabanie skipper Farai Mupasiri is set to return at the impoverished Zvishavane outfit on loan from reigning champions, FC Platinum.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Nigel Papias, Charles Sibanda and Hilary Bakacheza have also been earmarked for the year-long stint at FC Platinum’s across town rivals.

Mupasiri and Papias were signed by FC Platinum in January as part of their CAF Champions league reinforcements, but both failed to make an impact.

Charles Sibanda has been struggling for form and is failing to nail down a place in the team.

Hilary Bakacheza was not registered for this season.

FC Platinum media liason officer Chido Chizondo said they will finalise the matter this week.

”We will deliberate and finalise the issues on Thursday and we will advise the changes after the review,” she said.

Of the nine signings made by Norman Mapeza before their fruitless CAF Champions League campaign early this year, Jameson Mukombwe, Farai Madhanhanga, Never Tigere, Rahman Kutsanzira and Cameroonian Albert Eonde have been playing regularly.

Zambian Shadreck Mayembe is yet to play a competitive match in Platinum colours since his arrival while Kelvin Madzongwe has been struggling with injuries.

With Mapeza set to run mid-season changes in preparation of a potentially grilling home stretch, their future at FC Platinum is hanging in the balance