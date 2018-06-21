Muoni re-elected ZNCC chairperson

STAR Distributors chief executive officer, Golden Muoni, has been re-elected the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) Matabeleland Chapter chairperson for another one-year term.

BY MTHANDAZO NYONI

He was re-elected alongside Mngane Ncube as first vice-chairperson and Brighton Ncube as second vice-chairperson.

Ozious Marange from Victoria Falls was re-elected as Matabeleland region’s vice-president.

In an interview with NewsDay on the sidelines of the chamber’s annual general meeting in Bulawayo on Tuesday, Muoni said local companies should fight for space in the global market.

“We don’t have companies fighting for economic space in the global market coming from this nation. We have got a lot of companies coming from South Africa, Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo, Angola fighting for space,” Muoni said.

“The South Africans have done exceptionally well as compared to our companies. We have got few companies which are fighting for economic space.

“We want to see our Zimbabwean manufactured products in the shelves of the region, in the shelves of China or Europe. We have everything in our capacity to do that but we also need political will to support the business,” he said.

“We are now consuming what other countries are producing. So it has killed this economy big time. But we are saying with this new dispensation, maybe after elections we are going to see a paradigm shift in terms of the direction the economy is moving,” he said.

Muoni said Bulawayo should regain its status as the manufacturing hub of Zimbabwe.

“We need those industrial shelves to be running again, to start working again but there is still a long way because some of those existing companies, the machinery which they are using they are old machines and the technology has evolved over time,” he said.

“It’s not easy for you to compete when you are having a machine of 1960s and you are repairing those machines whilst other companies in other countries have moved maybe 10 times or 20 times for the past 20 years.

I think that’s’ the most key area that needs to be addressed.”