Mugabe ouster exhibition off to Byo

THE National Gallery of Zimbabwe (NGZ) has set June 28 as the date for the Bulawayo edition of an exhibition capturing former President Robert Mugabe’s ouster in a military coup in November last year.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

The exhibition — Lost and Found: Resilience, Uncertainty, Expectations, Excitement and Hope — showcases photos, videos, paintings and posters capturing the military intervention dubbed Operation Restore Legacy that cut short Mugabe’s rule.

NGZ assistant curator Clifford Zulu told NewsDay Life & Style that the exhibition — which was also held in Harare in February —ignited memories of the historical event that changed the course of Zimbabwe’s history.

“The sterling exhibition opened to the public in Harare in February, receiving rave reviews because of its ability to convey the thoughts, feelings and experiences of the cross-cutting segment of Zimbabweans who participated in an event that overwhelmingly turned the tide of Zimbabwean history,” he said.

“Lost and Found means to memorialise the events that changed the face of power and the political landscape. In Bulawayo, the euphoria spread as prayer vigils took place at Bulawayo Town Hall in support of the exploits on the other side of the country.”

Zulu said the exhibition sought to reaffirm the role of artists as primary storytellers using different media.

“The experience that forged Zimbabwe’s new political and social order presents artists an opportunity to revisit and reflect upon the journey that many Zimbabweans have walked,” he said.