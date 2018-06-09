Mpofu offers fashion training

BULAWAYO fashion designer, Saneliso Mpofu of Sanah Designs says she is offering professional training to upcoming designers, as a way of empowering them.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, Mpofu said, for a start, she was targetting 10 upcoming fashion designers for an internship to commence mid-month at her fashion studio in Highlands, in the capital.

“This is a fashion internship under my brand and I expanded my studio so I can accommodate those who want to be trained under Sanah Designs.

“This is not a school, but a training programme to empower young people,” she said.

“The interns will be trained on how to sew, make patterns and how to design working in hand with Sanah Designs staff.

“The interested interns are required to pay $100 per month for the material and other related essential items.”

Mpofu said the programme will run for a year and the students will get certificates and host a fashion show, where they will dress at least two Zimbabwean cheer leaders.

“Sometimes learning does not only mean you have to carry books, go to a classroom and someone comes and starts teaching and writes on the board.

“The aspiring designers are going to be trained on how things work in the fashion industry and learning how we sew garment patterns and designing,” she said.