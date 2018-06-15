Mhosva to hand over crown

MISS World Zimbabwe Chiedza Lorraine Mhosva (pictured) is now in the last lap of her reign following revelations from the pageant organisers that the search for a replacement will begin with auditions on Monday ahead of the finals scheduled for August 4.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Miss Zimbabwe Trust (MZT) spokesperson, Tendai Chirawu yesterday told NewsDay Life & Style that more details will be availed after the elections scheduled for July 30.

Chirawu said although there has been a lot of pressure from concerned stakeholders as to when the country’s flagship pageant would be held, the trust refused to succumb to such pressure.

“People must appreciate that at Miss Zimbabwe Trust, we are professionals who do things at the right time such that we only come to the public having covered our ground behind the scenes,” he said.

“We are not an organisation that bows to pressure. Our house is always in order as we continuously strive to maintain our high standards when it comes to the hosting of the prestigious national pageant.”

This year’s edition of the pageant will be run by a nine-member executive committee after former MZT chairperson, Marry Chiwenga stepped down from the position.

Chiwenga, who became the chairperson and patron of the then Miss Zimbabwe pageant in 2012, however, remains the pageant’s licence holder of the global event in Zimbabwe.

Chirau said this year’s edition of the pageant will be bigger and better as they thrive to maintain the pageant’s high standards.

“As what has become the norm, it will be glitz and glamour at the grand finale with entertainment galore as four top international artistes will grace and provide entertainment alongside Zimbabwe’s finest at the event,” he said.

“We always work with different stakeholders for a glamourous Miss World Zimbabwe pageant. While it is too early to publicise some of them, I can confirm that South Africa-based prominent Zimbabwean designer Spero Villioti will be our custom designer and Big Time Strategic Group is also among the partners,” he said.

Chirawu saluted Chiwenga for her role in uplifting the girl child through the pageant and other projects as well as Mhosva, the reigning queen, for raising the country’s flag high through the Beauty with a Purpose project which focused on cervical cancer.

The outgoing queen donated half of her $10 000 prize money towards making of sanitary towels for the Doma women in Chief Chapoto’s area of Kanyemba

“To prove how Mhosva’s project was outstanding, she scored big after it helped her qualify for the Miss World semi-finals when it was selected in the top 20 of the 112 projects presented at the global pageant.