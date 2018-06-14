Mhofu set for DeMbare return

SUNDAY “Mhofu” Chidzambwa is reportedly set for a sensational return to the Dynamos technical bench, in a set-up that would also include former Highlanders coach Rahman Gumbo as assistant coach.

BY HENRY MHARA

Informed sources yesterday told NewsDaySport that the Glamour Boys’ new executive committee want to rope in the veteran coach to be the club’s technical adviser to the technical team bench led by the returning coach Lloyd Mutasa.

The source said the grand coaching structure would see Mhofu leading the team, with Mutasa who was readmitted back to the team last week, keeping his position as the team’s head coach.

Gumbo has reportedly agreed to work as Mutasa’s first assistant in the set-up, while negotiations are said to be going on to bring either former Bulawayo City coach Darlington Dodo or former Mutare City Rovers gaffer Joseph Takaringofa, as a second assistant coach, leaving the future of current assistant coach Lloyd Chigowe in doubt.

Chidzambwa, Mutasa and Gumbo formed the Warriors technical team that recently won the Cosafa Cup in South Africa, with the former heading the bench as the coach, and deputised by the latter.

Gumbo, according to the source, has already been mandated to talk to players, particularly from Botswana, that the team has marked to bolster the squad when the transfer window opens.

“He has been tasked to talk to players from Botswana, because of his links to that country. Remember he has coached in that country before and has strong ties. The club is eyeing a striker who played for Botswana at the Cosafa tournament, who was wearing number 10 (Onkabetse Makgantai) and won the tournament’s golden boot award,” the source said.

“They were also looking to add an attacking midfielder Kabelo Seakanyeng from the Botswana team, but he has already joined South African league side Chippa United. But he (Gumbo), has a long list of players who he thinks can improve Dynamos,” the source added.

Chidzambwa is widely regarded as the best coach to ever emerge locally, after he led DeMbare to the 1998 Caf Champions League final where they lost in controversial fashion to Asec Mimosa of Ivory Coast.

He left the club the following season, but would break another record with the national team six years later, by becoming the first coach to qualify the team to the Africa Cup of Nations finals. Chidzambwa yesterday scoffed at the reports, describing them as a joke.

“This must be the joke of the day. Maybe that is what they are planning, but I have never been approached by anyone from Dynamos. In any case, I have another job, and accepting the Dynamos offer could complicate matters for me,” he said.

The technical team “wish-list” will be discussed when the new club executive meets the board and Mutasa today. Following the resignation of president Keni Mubaiwa last week, the club on Tuesday announced a new executive with banker Isiah Mupfurutsa as chairman, businesswoman Esther Mawere and the pair of human resources executive Moses Shumba and miner Francis Madzinga as executives.

Before Mubaiwa threw in the towel, Dynamos had been operating with just a three-member executive that included treasurer Moses Chikwariro and secretary-general Webster Marechera.

Mubaiwa’s position is yet to be filled and there are suggestions that the board will set up sub-committees that will assist the executive in running the Harare giants.