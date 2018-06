In an article titled Hwange boss in court for fraud, published on Monday June 4, 2018 on page 7, we erroneously used a photograph of suspended Hwange Colliery Company Ltd managing director, Stenjwa Thomas Makore instead of that of company secretary, Allen Masiya. We sincerely regret the error and the inconveniences this could have caused to Makore for any inference arising from the use of his photograph on this particular article. –Editor