Mashumba set for Algeria move

REPORTS from Algeria suggest that forgotten Warriors’ striker Charlton Mashumba could be joining giants USM Alger from South Africa’s Absa Premier Soccer League returnees Highlands Park.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Liberte-Algerie reported last week that the 25 year-old Chitungwiza-born striker was on his way to Algeria, which was also confirmed by South African online media.

“The USMA will record in the coming hours the arrival of the Zimbabwean international, Charlton Mashumba. Aged 25, this striker, who plays for Highlands Park, would be the future recruit to Algiers. He will disembark in the next few hours to sign his contract,” Liberte-Algerie reported.

Online reports from South Africa last week stated USM Alger had confirmed they were signing the forward who has agreed to the move although the nature of the deal was not specified.

The striker, who was on a low last season for Highlands Park, scoring one goal the whole season, was by June 2, valued at £150 000 (about US$200 000) by transfermarkt.com which had valued him at more than US$265 000 in January 2017.

Mashumba was part of the Warriors Cosafa Cup squad in 2016 and has played for the Under-17 and Under-20 Young Warriors.

He has played for Blackburn Rovers in South Africa and in 2014-15 he helped Jomo Cosmos to get promoted to the Absa Premier Soccer League after scoring 17 goals.

In 2015 he went for trials in Europe where he had stints in Portugal and Switzerland which were both unsuccessful and he returned to join Jomo Cosmos.

He scored the solitary goal in 2016 when Jomos Cosmos beat Orlando Pirates in the South African top league before scoring the winner in the club’s maiden win in the Absa Premiership against Polokwane City.

Mashumba, who was also on South African giants Kaizer Chiefs’ radar, joined Highlands Park in July 2016 after Jomos Cosmos were relegated from the top league.

He was unveiled at the club with Augustine Mbara who joined the side after his contract with local giants Dynamos had run out.

The two joined former Warriors and Highlanders goalkeeper Tapuwa Kapini at Highlands Park who return to the top league for the 2017-18 season in South Africa.

The Algerian side USM Alger was on position three in the 2016-17 Algerian Ligue 1 behind champions ES Sétif and runners-up MC Alger and in the 2017-18 season they dropped to position six.