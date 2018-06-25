Manyowa concert pure class

TRENDING gospel musician Janet Manyowa on Saturday night said she was overwhelmed by the huge turnout by fans during the second edition of her Worship Moments Concert at The Venue in Avondale, Harare.

BY ANESU MUSHAWATU

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style on the sidelines of the concert — during which she also launched her new single Tinomutenda Nei? — Manyowa said her decision to launch the single during the concert was inspired by the need to give her fans a unique experience.

The songbird also said the single was an expression of gratitude to God, whose promises she said had come true in her life.

“A lot of God’s promises have come to pass and we are very grateful hence the launch of the single Tinomutenda Nei? and instead of just having a single launch we decided to have a concert where we even sing the old songs and people worship together,” she said.

“I am overwhelmed by the response and I am so excited to see many people coming out in their numbers to support my music, it is very encouraging.”

The event also attracted high-profile individuals including cleric-cum-activist Evan Mawarire, renowned producers Macdonald “Mcdee” Chidavaenzi and Clive “Mono”

Mukundu — who contributed some guitar lines on the new track — as well as fellow gospel musicians Thembalami, William Kwenda, David Machaka and Mellisa Makwasha.

There was also a great performance by fast-rising saxophone wizard Joseph Chinouriri.

During the show, Manyowa churned out some of her celebrated hits including Psalms 24, King of Glory, Ndomira Pamuri and Zadzisa, which shook the house as a number of children took to stage to perform the hit with the diva.

The musician wrapped up her act with the much-awaited single, Tinomutenda Nei?, which got fans on their feet as they showed off their dancing skills. The song promises to be a big hit this year.

The show was complimented by impressive stage work.