MaNgwenya sings for charity

MUSICIAN Diana “MaNgwenya” Samkange recently headlined Talia Women’s Network (TWN) launch and fundraising event to highlight the need to improve sanitation among school girls in Mashonaland Central.

The songbird, who proved to be a darling of many at the event, encouraged people to donate towards the cause.

“If is good to just do one single act of kindness towards those who cannot repay you. Thank you Talia Women’s Network for your vision of assisting the underprivileged girls with reusable pads and other sanitary wear,” she said.

This event was held in Harare at Cresta Lodge, but beneficiaries will include schools in rural Glendale, Bindura and Mt Darwin districts.

Saliwe Zakariya, the founder of TWN, said her vision was to empower women and girls not only in their health and wellness but in economic, spiritual and physical well-being.

“We have launched a vision of greatness. I thank you all for sharing my passion of uplifting girls and young women. I also thank Diana Samkange for the role she has played in this fundraising initiative. Let’s continue looking out for all those people with special needs in our communities and take care of them,” she said.

TWN has been running projects such as the young women leadership development programme, where young women were matched with experienced mentors in various fields in order to achieve life set goals.

The first group is set to graduate in September where they will showcase their small businesses among other achievements.