Makumbe blow for Highlanders

HIGHLANDERS have been hit with another handicap going into the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against FC Platinum at Mandava tomorrow as playmaker Nigel Makumbe is barred from facing his parent club in the loan terms.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Mukumbe is an FC Platinum player who is on loan to Bosso.

He was out on injury for a month and has only played two games against Harare City at Bulawayo Chiefs after recovering from an ankle injury.

Highlanders’ chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube yesterday confirmed the 21-year-old skillful midfielder’s status.

“I am sure you aware this happens a lot even internationally. If a player is on loan to you and their parent club is competing in the same league with you and they still have financial responsibilities that they have got on the player, ordinarily part of the agreement would be that he doesn’t not feature against that club. There is nothing amiss except that of course you feel handicapped but you go into it knowing. So Nigel (Makumbe) does not play when we play FC Platinum,” Dube said.

Earlier, the Bulawayo giants’ coach Madinda Ndlovu who also has a number of injuries in camp, with goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, defender Andrew Mbeba and midfielder Ben Musaka suspended, said losing Mukumbe for this match would be a big blow.

“If he doesn’t play it is big blow for us. He is an influential player and we will miss him.”

Defender Bukhosi Ncube and Mbongeni Ndlovu have been ruled out due to injuries while Peter Muduhwa who sustained an injury against Chiefs on Sunday, Tendai Ndlovu, Honest Moyo and Thabo Lunga trained with the rest during the week but Ndlovu said he awaits the nod from team doctors if they will declare the players fit to play against FC Platinum.

“Worrying will not change the situation. Whether you worry or not it will not change; we are going to fulfill that fixture. We are a team that doesn’t worry anymore because you don’t have control over that. If we have 30 players and 10 get injured you still have 20 and those can make a team. If those cannot compete then you ask yourself if they are the correct material to have. Come and witness a good game of football because we have not struggled when we play those teams that play the ball.

We want to play good and entertaining football. We will go at them, we won’t be scared,” Ndlovu said.