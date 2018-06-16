Jehovah’s Witness begins regional conventions

JEHOVAH’S Witnesses are set to begin their yearly series of three-day annual conventions to be held in Bulawayo and Binga respectively.

BY TALENT GUMPO

The conference which is dubbed, “Be Courageous” will run from July 27 to September 9, 2018.

In a Press statement, Jehovah’s Witnesses’ Bulawayo and Binga spokesperson, Lindani Mlilo said the three-day programme consists of presentations that will include talks and interviews that will help attendees to learn practical ways to face present and future challenges.

“There will be short video presentations and these will highlight what the animals can teach us about courage. There will also be a drama entitled, The story of Jonah a lesson in courage and mercy.

“When you listen to the news on television or radio, or see what is happening in the community around us, you can clearly see that people of all ages are dealing with more anxieties and fears than ever before.

“It takes courage to face these pressures of life. We therefore warmly welcome everyone to this year’s convention to benefit from the practical advice contained in God’s word the Bible,” Mlilo said.

He said the conventions will be held in four languages including Zimbabwe Sign Language.

“The first convention in Bulawayo will be held in the Shona language from July 27-29 at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), followed by English on August 17-19 at the Amphitheatre.

“The last convention in Bulawayo will be held in Ndebele from 24-26 August at the ZITF main arena while the last convention will be conducted in Chitonga in Binga from September 7-9 2018,” he added.