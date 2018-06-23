International athletes spice up Tanganda 21km Half Marathon

INTERNATIONAL athletes are expected at this year’s Tanganda Tea 21km Half marathon race, which takes place tomorrow in Mutare.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Most of the country’s leading long distance runners are expected to descend on Mutare to participate in a competition bankrolled by the largest producer, packer and distributor of tea products in Zimbabwe, Tanganda Tea Company.

In an interview with NewsDay Weekender Sport yesterday, Manicaland Athletic Board executive member Braid Nhubu confirmed that there would be foreign competitors at this year’s event.

He said that some Mozambicans, Kenyans, Zambians had made enquirers to take part in the race, with some having already registered.

“This year is going to be interesting since we are expecting international flavour at the tournament. We have received enquiries from Kenyans, Mozambicans and Zambians and some have already registered,” he said.

“This shows that the competition is growing from strength to strength. I am not in a position to name them yet, but we are urging stakeholders across Manicaland and the country to come in their numbers and support the event.

“We want to thank sponsors Tanganda Company for continuing to support this race because it is also helping to nurture talent that will can compete at the global stage.”

The Tanganda half marathon, which used to attract top athletes such as Elijah Mutandiro and Abel Mutandiro before taking a sabbatical in 2004, returned on the local radar in 2012.

Upon its return in 2012, Olympian Wirimayi Zhuwawo clocked an impressive one hour two minutes 42 seconds to win the men’s 21km main event.

Since then, the organisers of the event have offered additional prizes to any athlete that can break the record.

No one has managed to break the record. Last year, Misheck Sithole won in the male category with one hour five minutes, while Rudo Mhondera won in the female category with one hour 11 minutes.