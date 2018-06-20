Hooker succumbs to stab injuries

A VICTORIA FALLS woman who was allegedly stabbed on the neck by her hired client, has died.

By Nokuthaba Dlamini

Sibonokuhle Ncube (31) died on Monday morning at Victoria Falls Hospital following her alleged attack by Vincent Mathe on May 27.

Her sister Sipho Ncube confirmed the death.

Police had served Mathe with summons for him to appear in court on June 29 to answer to domestic violence and physical abuse charges.

“She developed some infection around the wounds and she stopped talking,” Sipho said.

“When they took her to hospital on Sunday night, she died the following day.”

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Siphiwe Makonese said she had not yet received the report of her death.

The deceased left behind two minor children and her body is still at the mortuary awaiting post-mortem