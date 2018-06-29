Hit and run driver arrested

POLICE in Victoria Falls have arrested a 44-year-old motorist for fatally knocking down a Grade Four pupil at Baobab Primary School on Wednesday morning.

By Nokuthaba Dlamini

The accused, Takawira Kawadza from Monde village on the outskirts of Victoria Falls was allegedly speeding when he hit the nine-year-old pupil who was on her way to school.

Police confirmed the accident and said Takawira was assisting them in their investigations.

According to police, the pupil Nikita Chunga of Quad 1, Chinotimba high-density suburb, died on admission to the Health Bridge Hospital, a few metres away from the accident scene.

According to witnesses, the driver was allegedly speeding when he encountered three pupils crossing the road to school.

“l heard a loud noise and l saw Nikita being lifted up before being thrown on the side of the road. The other children screamed and ran opposite directions,” a witness, Melody Tshuma said.