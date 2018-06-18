Gweru scribe dies in accident

Gweru-based Chronicle correspondent and 98.4 FM Midlands head of news and current affairs, Lovemore Zigara (pictured) has died.

Stephen Chadenga/Terry Madyauta

Zigara (38) died on Saturday on his way to Kwekwe General Hospital after his Toyota Wish vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with another car while trying to overtake a haulage truck, just outside Kwekwe.

He was driving from Gweru towards Kwekwe to cover a football match when the tragedy occurred.

Two people who were also in the other vehicle reportedly died on admission at Kwekwe Hospital.

Zigara is survived by wife, Mitchell and two sons, Anenyasha and Wenyasha.

Family spokesperson, Tawanda Zigara, described the death of his brother as a blow to the family.

“He has left a big void because he was looking after a big family,” he said.

“What makes it more painful is that he has left two little kids.”

Zimbabwe Union of Journalists, Gweru national member, Brenna Matendere described Zigara as a principled and hardworking journalist.

“We have lost a rare breed of a journalist here in Gweru who was always particular about professionalism and hard work,” Matendere said.

Mourners are gathered at 6342, Mkoba 18 and funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.